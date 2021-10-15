Erweiterte Funktionen
CoinShares - Tech-driven pioneer in digital assets
15.10.21 10:52
Edison Investment Research
CoinShares International (CS) is a fintech business created to support the emergence of digital assets as a new investible asset class. However, it is more than a simple beta play on the bitcoin price, as its proprietary technology facilitates both regulated issuance platforms (with CS’s assets under management, AUM, at US$6.5bn currently) and gains derived from capital markets activities, including liquidity provisioning, non-directional trading and fixed income activities. Hence, CS benefits from the inherent high volatility of digital assets, and in turn offers a certain level of downside protection in case of adverse digital asset price performance.
Finanztrends Video zu BTC/EUR (Bitcoin / Euro)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,50 $
|8,84 $
|0,66 $
|+7,47%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00BLD8Y945
|A2QQ9U
|13,65 $
|7,19 $
Werte im Artikel
59.943
+3,78%
7,64
+1,22%
-
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,64 €
|+1,22%
|13.10.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,50 $
|+7,47%
|16:20
|Berlin
|7,88 €
|+4,51%
|15:41
|Düsseldorf
|7,60 €
|+1,60%
|16:01
|Frankfurt
|7,28 €
|-0,27%
|09:16
|Stuttgart
|7,40 €
|-0,54%
|10:32
|München
|7,60 €
|-0,78%
|08:22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.