Erweiterte Funktionen



CoinShares - Q1 results affected by subdued crypto sentiment




01.06.22 15:28
Edison Investment Research

CoinShares International (CS) operated under difficult market conditions in Q122, marked by lower digital asset prices versus Q421, muted market volatility and trading volumes, as well as a flat term structure. This has reduced the assets under management (AUM) of its exchange traded products (ETP) and, in turn, management fees versus Q421 (although fees were broadly stable y-o-y). It also meant scarcer opportunities for CS’s delta neutral and fixed income strategies, which were only partially offset by solid decentralised finance (DeFi) income. We note however, that CS will report a £17m exceptional loss in Q222 arising from its exposure to the Anchor protocol due to the collapse of the UST stablecoin.

Aktuell
Uran-Aktien vor massiver Kursrallye: Warren Buffett und Bill Gates steigen ein
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,84 € 3,855 € -0,015 € -0,39% 01.06./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00BLD8Y945 A2QQ9U 10,35 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,84 € -0,39%  31.05.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 4,15 $ +3,75%  26.05.22
Frankfurt 3,70 € +3,35%  01.06.22
München 3,79 € +1,20%  01.06.22
Berlin 3,845 € +1,05%  01.06.22
Düsseldorf 3,835 € +0,92%  01.06.22
Stuttgart 3,765 € +0,80%  01.06.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Welche Aktie jetzt kaufen? Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...