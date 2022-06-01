Erweiterte Funktionen
CoinShares - Q1 results affected by subdued crypto sentiment
01.06.22 15:28
Edison Investment Research
CoinShares International (CS) operated under difficult market conditions in Q122, marked by lower digital asset prices versus Q421, muted market volatility and trading volumes, as well as a flat term structure. This has reduced the assets under management (AUM) of its exchange traded products (ETP) and, in turn, management fees versus Q421 (although fees were broadly stable y-o-y). It also meant scarcer opportunities for CS’s delta neutral and fixed income strategies, which were only partially offset by solid decentralised finance (DeFi) income. We note however, that CS will report a £17m exceptional loss in Q222 arising from its exposure to the Anchor protocol due to the collapse of the UST stablecoin.
