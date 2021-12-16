Erweiterte Funktionen
Cohort - Stronger H222 underpinned by record backlog
16.12.21 12:24
Edison Investment Research
H122 results proved disappointing as Chess failed to deliver against expectations. The weakness at EID was anticipated, although there is a further deferral to its recovery. MCL, SEA, MASS and ELAC are all expected to make progress in FY22. However, this will not compensate for the shortfall at Chess and we have reduced our EPS estimates by 12% in FY22 and 8% in FY23 to reflect that. We expect that following a strong recovery in FY23, Cohort should return to sustainable growth in FY24.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,00 €
|5,85 €
|0,15 €
|+2,56%
|16.12./14:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B0YD2B94
|A0JDZC
|7,80 €
|5,50 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.