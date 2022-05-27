Erweiterte Funktionen



Cohort - Set to resume growth in FY23




27.05.22 15:50
Edison Investment Research

Cohort indicated in its closing FY22 trading update that it expects to deliver earnings in line with market expectations despite a c £10m shortfall in revenues. Part of the sales impact is due to a contract adjustment at Chess, but pandemic-related delays continued to affect other group companies. Order intake has remained strong and management expectations for FY23 are maintained, with order cover for FY23 sales of 69% (64% for FY21). With increasing global defence spending and a return to growth anticipated from this year, an FY23e P/E of 14.5x does not look demanding.

