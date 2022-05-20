Erweiterte Funktionen
Claranova - Stable performance year to date
20.05.22 10:24
Edison Investment Research
Claranova reported a revenue decline of 1% for the nine months to 31 March 2022 (9M22), reflecting a strong performance in Avanquest offset by a tougher period for PlanetArt. The slowdown in PlanetArt’s activities has pushed out the company’s target to achieve €700m in revenue from FY23 to FY24 but the EBITDA margin target of 10% for FY23 still stands. We have revised our forecasts to reflect H1 results and Q322 revenue; we cut our PlanetArt growth forecasts for Q422/FY23 and factor in a contribution from pdfforge from FY23, resulting in reduced EBITDA forecasts for both years.
Aktuell
