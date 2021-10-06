Erweiterte Funktionen



Claranova - Post-lockdown hangover




06.10.21 11:54
Edison Investment Research

Claranova has announced that it expects to report a 5% y-o-y decline in group revenue in Q122 due to lower than expected volumes in its PlanetArt division. After elevated activity during lockdowns, the division is seeing moderating demand, not helped by new privacy rules introduced by Apple. We have revised our forecasts to reflect lower demand in PlanetArt in FY22; we expect more clarity on both customer demand and the marketing environment when Claranova reports Q122 revenues in November.

