Claranova - Increasing stake in PlanetArt




17.01.22 13:42
Edison Investment Research

Claranova has agreed to buy out a proportion of the 7.7% minority interest held in its PlanetArt subsidiary. The buy-out will be conducted in stages, with an initial purchase of 25% of the stake by March and up to a further 40% acquired over four six-monthly periods (linked to divisional EBITDA), reducing the minority interest stake to at least 2.7% for a cost of up to $38m/€33.5m. This follows the recent acquisition of the Avanquest minority interest and further simplifies the corporate structure.

