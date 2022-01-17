Erweiterte Funktionen
Claranova - Increasing stake in PlanetArt
17.01.22 13:42
Edison Investment Research
Claranova has agreed to buy out a proportion of the 7.7% minority interest held in its PlanetArt subsidiary. The buy-out will be conducted in stages, with an initial purchase of 25% of the stake by March and up to a further 40% acquired over four six-monthly periods (linked to divisional EBITDA), reducing the minority interest stake to at least 2.7% for a cost of up to $38m/€33.5m. This follows the recent acquisition of the Avanquest minority interest and further simplifies the corporate structure.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,375 €
|6,11 €
|0,265 €
|+4,34%
|17.01./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0013426004
|A2PNDC
|8,72 €
|4,27 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|24
|Claranova, die französische CEW.
|07.01.22