Civitas Social Housing - Continuing positive returns in Q222

Civitas Social Housing REIT’s Q122 accounting total return of 1.4% builds on its record of consistently positive quarterly returns while generating strong, externally assessed social value. The shares have begun to recover from the effects of short selling since the board’s detailed response and confirmation of its confidence in the investment manager and company performance. We make no changes to forecasts and expect Civitas to meet its FY22 DPS target (a yield of 6.0%).