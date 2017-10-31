Erweiterte Funktionen

Citigroup raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 44 - "buy"




31.10.17 14:27
Citigroup

New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - US bank Citigroup raised the target price for the stock of Deutsche Post to EUR 44 Euro while, at the same time, maintaining its "buy" rating.

In a study Tuesday analyst, Ed Steele, maintained that the German logistics group is well on its way to reach the goals envisioned for 2020. On top of that the group benefits from the continuous growth rates in the online trading business./mis/zb Analysis date: October 31, 2017.

Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (31.10.2017/ac/a/d)

40,09 € 39,32 € 0,77 € +1,96% 01.11./15:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 40,49 € 27,58 €
Metadaten
Analysten:Herr Ed Steele
