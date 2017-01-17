Erweiterte Funktionen
Citigroup raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 36 - "buy"
17.01.17 14:06
Citigroup
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - US bank, Citigroup, raised the target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 30 to EUR 36 while, at the same time, confirming their "buy" rating.
In a study Tuesday analyst, Roger Elliott, lists a number of reasons for the target price raise. Among other things the German logistics groups goals for 2020 are well founded by an ever increasing volume in internet trading and the groups potential for improving their own operations./ag/stb
Note:
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (17.01.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,335 €
|31,37 €
|-0,035 €
|-0,11%
|19.01./09:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|31,95 €
|19,55 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Herr Roger Elliot
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,339 €
|-0,12%
|09:41
|Hamburg
|31,32 €
|+0,30%
|08:09
|Hannover
|31,32 €
|+0,29%
|08:10
|Frankfurt
|31,35 €
|+0,24%
|09:03
|Berlin
|31,355 €
|+0,14%
|08:00
|München
|31,33 €
|+0,11%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|31,295 €
|-0,03%
|09:20
|Stuttgart
|31,335 €
|-0,09%
|09:27
|Xetra
|31,335 €
|-0,11%
|09:27
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,53 $
|-0,33%
|18.01.17
= Realtime
