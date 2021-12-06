Erweiterte Funktionen


Chimeric Therapeutics - Acquiring an exciting new NK cell technology




06.12.21 08:20
Edison Investment Research

Chimeric has announced that it has entered into an exclusive option agreement to license the clinically validated, off the shelf, robust, enhanced natural killer (CORE-NK) cell platform from Case Western Reserve University for the treatment of cancer. The CORE-NK platform was designed to overcome the hurdles associated with NK cell development and enables the production of large numbers of highly active universal donor NK cells that are active in the body. The company expects to rapidly move to complete full licensing of the platform.

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme
35 mal günstiger als Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 85 mal als NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:43 , dpa-AFX
Unternehmen werben gemeinsam für die Impfun [...]
16:41 , Aktiennews
Engie Aktie: So kann es gerne weitergehen!
16:41 , Aktiennews
China Mobile Aktie: Es wird konkret!
16:41 , Aktiennews
Cannabis Growth Opportunity Aktie: Jetzt wird [...]
16:41 , Aktiennews
RHI Magnesita NV Aktie: Kommt jetzt der Ha [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...