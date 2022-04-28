Checkit - Growth strategy on track

Checkit made good progress during FY22 with its strategy to transition to a pure SaaS business. Annualised recurring revenue (ARR) grew 44% y-o-y, helped by new customer wins and expansion of existing contracts, with recurring revenue reaching 75% of total revenue in Q422 compared to 51% for the full year. Management expects to meet market expectations for FY23; our FY23 forecasts are substantially unchanged and we introduce FY24 forecasts that factor in ARR growth of 32%.