Checkit - Growth strategy on track
28.04.22 10:32
Edison Investment Research
Checkit made good progress during FY22 with its strategy to transition to a pure SaaS business. Annualised recurring revenue (ARR) grew 44% y-o-y, helped by new customer wins and expansion of existing contracts, with recurring revenue reaching 75% of total revenue in Q422 compared to 51% for the full year. Management expects to meet market expectations for FY23; our FY23 forecasts are substantially unchanged and we introduce FY24 forecasts that factor in ARR growth of 32%.
Aktuell
