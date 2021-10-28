Erweiterte Funktionen



Checkit - BP contract expands relationship on a global scale




28.10.21 12:02
Edison Investment Research

Checkit has expanded its existing relationship with BP by rolling out its intelligent operations platform for workflow management and automated monitoring to 441 forecourts in Australia and New Zealand. This is Checkit’s largest ever deal and its extended engagement with a flagship customer endorses the company’s value proposition and strategy. Installations are expected to begin in the early part of 2022 and will double the size of Checkit's footprint with BP in terms of total number of locations and contracted annual recurring revenues (ARR). Prior to this agreement, the platform was used by more than 400 BP-owned forecourts across the UK, Netherlands and Luxembourg. Discussions are ongoing regarding rolling this out further, where there is significant scope for expansion underpinned by the c 18,700 BP forecourts worldwide.

