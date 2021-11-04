Channel Islands Property Fund - Income is the name of the game

Channel Islands Property Fund (CIPF) has proved a resilient investment since its launch in 2010 and remains an attractive income-generating investment. Its defensive characteristics were highlighted during the pandemic when 100% of anticipated rent was received throughout the period. This regular and predictable revenue stream allowed it to declare and distribute its ongoing quarterly dividend of 1.65p/share, arguably justifying its 5.3% premium to NAV. It currently yields 6.5%, which is attractive and exceeds the dividend yields available on many other multi-let property investment funds.