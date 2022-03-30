Erweiterte Funktionen



Cenkos Securities - Uncertain background but resilient model




30.03.22 14:00
Edison Investment Research

After a very strong H121, Cenkos recorded slightly higher revenues in H221 and made a strong start to FY22 with transactions including two IPOs and an introduction. The succession in management completed last year has been accompanied by a greater focus on collaboration within the business and the longer-term development of the franchise. Underpinning this is a willingness to invest selectively to ensure high levels of client service. This should be positive for the group even if the near-term market background proves challenging.

