Cenkos Securities - Reinvigorated and looking to the long term
12.10.21 12:12
Edison Investment Research
A strong first half, continued transaction activity in the second half and a promising pipeline are positive near-term factors for Cenkos shares. On a longer view, the reinvigoration provided by management succession, a willingness to invest for growth and greater focus on building the franchise for the long term are encouraging factors, regardless of likely short-term swings in market sentiment and activity levels.
