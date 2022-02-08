Carr's Group - Optimising value for shareholders

Over several decades Carr’s Group has diversified both within and outside the UK agricultural market. This has reduced the group’s exposure to the vagaries of the British climate, farming policy and volatile commodity prices and taken it into activities that generate substantially higher margins and present opportunities for stronger growth than the traditional agriculture sector in individual countries. However, while the board sees potential for growth in each of the three divisions, there are limited opportunities to exploit inter-divisional synergies, so it has announced a strategic review.