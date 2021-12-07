Erweiterte Funktionen


Carr's Group - FY21 results ahead of improved expectations




07.12.21 07:16
Edison Investment Research

Carr’s Group’s FY21 results were ahead of management’s improved expectations, with increased profits across both the Speciality Agriculture and Agricultural Supplies divisions offsetting weaker performance from the Engineering division caused by low oil prices during Q121. Noting continued strength in livestock prices in the United States and the UK, stable farmgate milk prices in the UK and a strong Engineering order book, we raise our FY22 and FY23 PBT estimates by 4.7% and 2.2% respectively.

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen in Kernenergie ein

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) in wenigen Tagen - Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:16 , Aktiennews
Lindt & Sprüngli Aktie: Kaum zu glauben!
17:16 , Aktiennews
Crypto Aktie: Das hat man vor kurzer Zeit nic [...]
17:16 , Aktiennews
Village Farms Aktie: Lieber noch laufen lassen [...]
17:16 , Aktiennews
Siltronic Aktie: Immer mit der Ruhe
17:16 , Aktiennews
Coinbase Aktie: Was macht der Markt?
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...