Cantargia - ASCO data do not disappoint

31.05.22 08:06
Edison Investment Research

Cantargia has announced a package of positive data to be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 annual meeting on 3–7 June. The company reported encouraging results for its lead IL1RAP antibody, nadunolimab (CAN04), in a Phase IIa trial in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC, CANFOUR), a Phase I/IIa trial in first-line pancreatic cancer (PDAC, CANFOUR) and a Phase Ib trial in combination with pembrolizumab (CIRIFOUR). While all new data are interim, and therefore maturing, we see this as positive news for the company and its clinical trial program. Markets reacted positively and at the time of writing Cantargia shares were up c 20% on the news.

