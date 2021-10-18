Erweiterte Funktionen
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals - Developing cannabinoid-based therapies
18.10.21 12:26
Edison Investment Research
Cannabics develops cannabinoid-based, tumour reducing therapies. Its bioinformatics platform evaluates the efficacy of thousands of cannabinoid compounds on various cancers. In addition, it has recently launched a psychedelic inspired research programme focused on neuropsychiatric disorders. Its most advanced therapies target the $18bn colorectal cancer market, with human clinical trials planned to commence in 2022. Earlier-stage therapies target breast cancer, prostate cancer and melanomas. Cannabics has five granted patents and 20 patents pending.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,14 $
|0,1398 $
|0,0002 $
|+0,14%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US13764M1009
|A116WM
|0,60 $
|0,13 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,12 €
|0,00%
|15.10.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,14 $
|+0,14%
|20:33
|München
|0,116 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|0,112 €
|0,00%
|10:31
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|346
|Cannabics Pharma!
|24.04.21