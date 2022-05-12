Erweiterte Funktionen
Canadian General Investments - Keeping the faith during stock market volatility
12.05.22 12:06
Edison Investment Research
Canadian General Investments (CGI) has been managed by Greg Eckel at Morgan Meighen & Associates (MMA) since 2009. Despite elevated levels of stock market volatility, he is maintaining his disciplined approach to stock selection, seeking high-quality companies that can be held for the long term. The manager believes the chance of a recession in Canada is ‘slim to none in the near to medium term’ as the economy is in ‘good shape’. However, if changes to the portfolio are required, due to a sustained change in the investment backdrop, they will be undertaken in a measured way. CGI has a progressive dividend policy, paying regular quarterly dividends; the total distribution in FY21 was 4.8% higher year-on-year and the fund currently offers a 2.5% yield.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,609 $
|27,6348 $
|-0,0258 $
|-0,09%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA1358251074
|894616
|35,55 $
|27,61 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|27,609 $
|-0,09%
|11.05.22
|Frankfurt
|25,40 €
|-0,78%
|08:00
