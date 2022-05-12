Canadian General Investments - Keeping the faith during stock market volatility

Canadian General Investments (CGI) has been managed by Greg Eckel at Morgan Meighen & Associates (MMA) since 2009. Despite elevated levels of stock market volatility, he is maintaining his disciplined approach to stock selection, seeking high-quality companies that can be held for the long term. The manager believes the chance of a recession in Canada is ‘slim to none in the near to medium term’ as the economy is in ‘good shape’. However, if changes to the portfolio are required, due to a sustained change in the investment backdrop, they will be undertaken in a measured way. CGI has a progressive dividend policy, paying regular quarterly dividends; the total distribution in FY21 was 4.8% higher year-on-year and the fund currently offers a 2.5% yield.