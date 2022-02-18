Erweiterte Funktionen
Cadence Minerals - Moving ahead with Amapa
18.02.22 11:02
Edison Investment Research
Cadence Minerals is an experienced investor in mining projects and companies with a portfolio of early-stage and advanced assets spanning lithium, iron ore and REE industries. The company gained early exposure to lithium and, while it retains stakes in a number of lithium assets, it has recently completed a 20% investment in the Amapa iron ore project, a past producing mine with associated transport infrastructure in Brazil.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,212 €
|0,212 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.02./14:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJP0B151
|A2PRBH
|0,36 €
|0,19 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Cadence M: Lithium, Iron und a.
|20.11.21