Erweiterte Funktionen



CLIQ Digital - Momentum continuing unabated




06.05.22 15:18
Edison Investment Research

CLIQ Digital (CLIQ) has had a positive start to the year, with Q122 results providing an early indication that it is on track to meet its guidance for strong growth and increased profitability in FY22. Its shift to direct media buying continues to drive rapid growth in the membership base in North America and Europe, with more members now choosing to pay for its multi-content offering. This reflects the success to date of investments in marketing and new content. As expected and guided, the additional spend will depress EBITDA margin in the current year, but we would expect it to start to rebuild in FY23.

Aktuell
Kernenergie statt Klimawandel - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
400% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,60 € 25,20 € -0,60 € -2,38% 06.05./20:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0HHJR3 A0HHJR 36,90 € 17,80 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		24,60 € -2,38%  20:03
Nasdaq OTC Other 29,35 $ 0,00%  04.05.22
Xetra 24,40 € -3,17%  17:36
Stuttgart 24,30 € -3,19%  20:30
Düsseldorf 24,15 € -3,40%  19:30
Frankfurt 24,25 € -6,37%  10:25
München 25,40 € -6,45%  08:00
Berlin 25,15 € -7,37%  08:00
Hamburg 25,15 € -7,71%  08:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) und Albemarle ($ALB). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2891 Cliq Digital AG - Turnaroundwe. 17:42
378 CLIQ Digital AG: Ende der Leid. 25.04.21
329 Depot vom Freibeuter der Meer. 23.02.15
418 Bob Mobile (Handyspiele) 18.03.14
22 wenn man mal 100 TS Aktien. 18.03.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...