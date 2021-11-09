Erweiterte Funktionen



CLIQ Digital - Entering its next growth phase




09.11.21 15:58
Edison Investment Research

CLIQ Digital’s Q3 results were strong, with gross revenue of €40m (+35% y-o-y, +21% q-o-q) and EBITDA of €7.4m (+63% y-o-y), growing in line with management’s raised FY21 guidance announcement. On a nine-month basis, gross revenue was €103m (+34% y-o-y) and EBITDA was €19m (+75% y-o-y), reflecting management’s increased marketing spend, focus on direct media buying and its enriched content offering. We have raised our profit and margin forecasts for FY21 and FY22, reflecting the company’s higher-margin strategy of direct media buying over affiliate marketing. During the quarter, CLIQ has signed licensing deals adding over 360 movies and 500 cloud games to its all-in-one platform.

Aktuell
Uran Aktienempfehlung 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.464% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
25,85 € 26,65 € -0,80 € -3,00% 10.11./12:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0HHJR3 A0HHJR 41,30 € 15,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		26,00 € -2,07%  12:34
Hamburg 26,30 € +1,54%  08:09
Berlin 26,30 € +1,54%  08:00
Nasdaq OTC Other 30,418 $ +0,10%  09.11.21
München 26,40 € 0,00%  08:00
Frankfurt 26,20 € -0,19%  12:10
Stuttgart 26,15 € -0,57%  12:30
Düsseldorf 26,05 € -0,76%  12:00
Xetra 25,85 € -3,00%  12:32
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithiumpreis schießt über 29.000$ - Massives Kaufsignal. 260% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2320 Cliq Digital AG - Turnaroundwe. 12:46
378 CLIQ Digital AG: Ende der Leid. 25.04.21
329 Depot vom Freibeuter der Meer. 23.02.15
418 Bob Mobile (Handyspiele) 18.03.14
22 wenn man mal 100 TS Aktien. 18.03.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...