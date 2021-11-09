CLIQ Digital - Entering its next growth phase

CLIQ Digital’s Q3 results were strong, with gross revenue of €40m (+35% y-o-y, +21% q-o-q) and EBITDA of €7.4m (+63% y-o-y), growing in line with management’s raised FY21 guidance announcement. On a nine-month basis, gross revenue was €103m (+34% y-o-y) and EBITDA was €19m (+75% y-o-y), reflecting management’s increased marketing spend, focus on direct media buying and its enriched content offering. We have raised our profit and margin forecasts for FY21 and FY22, reflecting the company’s higher-margin strategy of direct media buying over affiliate marketing. During the quarter, CLIQ has signed licensing deals adding over 360 movies and 500 cloud games to its all-in-one platform.