Erweiterte Funktionen



CLIQ Digital - Capturing the market opportunity




04.11.21 08:52
Edison Investment Research

CLIQ Digital is a leading European content provider, which has seen strong revenue growth and margin improvement in 2021, underpinned by its new media buying strategy. Customer growth throughout the year has been robust, supported by its attractive pricing model and extensive all-in-one platform. Enriching its platform’s content should be key to capturing the market opportunity and management has been successful in doing this so far in 2021, particularly in family, gaming and sport. Its Hype ventures minority acquisition in H121 had an immediate impact on EPS and should lead to a considerable rise in full year dividend given the group’s targeted 40% payout policy.

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock 2022: Sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett bauen hunderte Atomkraftwerke

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
25,95 € 25,10 € 0,85 € +3,39% 04.11./14:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0HHJR3 A0HHJR 41,30 € 15,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		25,90 € -0,19%  14:47
Xetra 25,95 € +3,39%  14:33
Düsseldorf 25,90 € +1,97%  14:01
Frankfurt 25,85 € +1,57%  14:31
Stuttgart 25,85 € +0,78%  14:30
Hamburg 25,65 € +0,59%  08:09
München 25,90 € -8,16%  08:00
Berlin 25,65 € -8,23%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2298 Cliq Digital AG - Turnaroundwe. 12:55
378 CLIQ Digital AG: Ende der Leid. 25.04.21
329 Depot vom Freibeuter der Meer. 23.02.15
418 Bob Mobile (Handyspiele) 18.03.14
22 wenn man mal 100 TS Aktien. 18.03.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...