Erweiterte Funktionen



CLIQ Digital - CLIQing the nail on the head




04.02.22 11:04
Edison Investment Research

CLIQ’s FY21 trading update highlights that the group has both exceeded management’s guidance and met our forecasts for all its core key performance indicators (KPIs), following a strong Q4 across all regions. Increased marketing spend, its direct media buying strategy and enriched content on its platform across all channels drove top-line growth. Direct media buying also led to margin improvements throughout the year by cutting fees paid to affiliates. Management expects this strong momentum to continue into FY22, which we have reflected in our revenue forecasts.

Aktuell
Uranpreis im Rallyemodus - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock 2022 landet sensationelle Übernahme - Jetzt einsteigen

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,85 € 24,75 € -0,90 € -3,64% 04.02./14:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0HHJR3 A0HHJR 41,30 € 17,78 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		23,85 € -0,83%  14:09
Nasdaq OTC Other 26,35 $ +26,68%  01.02.22
Hamburg 24,50 € 0,00%  08:09
München 24,60 € 0,00%  08:03
Berlin 24,50 € -0,41%  08:03
Stuttgart 23,75 € -0,42%  14:15
Düsseldorf 23,65 € -2,47%  14:00
Xetra 23,85 € -3,64%  14:16
Frankfurt 23,70 € -4,24%  12:50
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Neuer 230% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL). Lithium Aktientip mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2596 Cliq Digital AG - Turnaroundwe. 14:10
378 CLIQ Digital AG: Ende der Leid. 25.04.21
329 Depot vom Freibeuter der Meer. 23.02.15
418 Bob Mobile (Handyspiele) 18.03.14
22 wenn man mal 100 TS Aktien. 18.03.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...