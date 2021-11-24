CI Games - Four pillar growth strategy

In its Q321 results, CI Games reported results ahead of guidance, with revenues of PLN33m, EBITDA of PLN19m (a 59% margin) and PAT of PLN14m, a 42% net margin. 9M21 revenue of PLN82m is c 75% of our FY21 estimate and 9M21 EBITDA of PLN49m is c 76% of our FY21 estimate, leaving the group well placed to meet full year expectations. CI Games also clarified its intended release schedule for its forthcoming titles: Lords of the Fallen 2 in H123; the next iteration of the Sniper: Ghost Warrior franchise in FY23; and Project Survival (the newly announced IP being developed by BatFields) by end FY24. At 2.1x FY23 EV/EBITDA and 3.3x P/E, the valuation remains attractive compared to peers.