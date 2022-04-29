Erweiterte Funktionen
Brooge Energy - Termination of coverage
29.04.22 15:25
Edison Investment Research
Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on Brooge Energy (BROG), Tyman (TYMN), SymBio Pharmaceuticals (4582), Aspire Global (0EAZ), CiiTECH and Marshall Motor Holdings (MMH). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,32 $
|7,41 $
|-0,09 $
|-1,21%
|29.04./19:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG1611B1077
|A2PYJJ
|9,53 $
|7,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|7,30 €
|0,00%
|14:57
|NYSE
|8,20 $
|0,00%
|22.04.22
|AMEX
|9,00 $
|0,00%
|13.01.22
|Frankfurt
|6,95 €
|-0,71%
|19:40
|Nasdaq
|7,32 $
|-1,21%
|15:30
= Realtime
