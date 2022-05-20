Britvic - Positive momentum

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Britvic":

During H122, Britvic witnessed double-digit revenue growth and volume and price increases in all business units and strong momentum across core brands. Growth continued in the at-home channels, while out-of-home continued to recover towards pre-pandemic levels. Immediate consumption levels are now ahead of where they were before the pandemic. Growth accelerated during the half year, with revenues up 16.5% in Q1 and 20.8% in Q2. In underlying terms, revenue was up 13.6% versus H120 (ie pre-pandemic), and during April momentum has continued to be positive. The company has successfully implemented both pricing and cost actions to mitigate some cost inflation, while continuing to rebuild investment and support the business. Management expects the current geopolitical situation to result in continued cost inflation and pressure on consumer spending, at least until 2023, although Britvic expects to continue to successfully navigate these headwinds.