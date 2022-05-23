Braemar Shipping Services - Ambition to double size in four years

Erweiterte Funktionen



23.05.22 15:16
Edison Investment Research

Braemar recently completed a corporate transformation that will see it move away from being a widely spread shipping services company, to grow into a clearly focused shipbroking operation. Allied to the transformation is the company’s growth strategy, supported by growing global trade, and shipping’s status as the most energy-efficient and lowest carbon method of freight transport, that has management focused on doubling the business inside four years. We value the shares at 400p, a c 40% premium to the current price, but see greater upside as evidence of success is delivered over the next two to three years.

