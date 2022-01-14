Botanix Pharmaceuticals - New dermatological and antimicrobial agents

Botanix Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of novel treatments for common skin conditions. Its approach combines synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) and a patented skin delivery technology, Permetrex, for which Botanix has an exclusive licence in dermatology. After demonstrating encouraging human safety data in Phase I/II, the company has a busy pipeline for 2022, with a Phase IIb antimicrobial trial due to commence in Q122 and a Phase Ib/II trial for rosacea already underway, along with plans for Phase III trials in acne and Phase IIb studies in atopic dermatitis. Key to its success will be continued clinical validation of the efficacy of CBD in humans in the chosen indications.