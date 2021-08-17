Erweiterte Funktionen

Borussia Dortmund - Managing the costs




17.08.21 06:19
Edison Investment Research

Borussia Dortmund’s FY21 preliminary results are slightly above management’s expectations at the EBITDA level and testimony to how well the cost base has been managed given the on-off expectations through the season about the return of fans to the stadium. The challenging year has led to an increase in the company’s net debt position, unusual for a club that is conservatively run from a financial perspective, but recent transfer activity and higher match attendance should lead to an improved financial position through FY22. Our FY22 forecasts are unchanged ahead of the publication of the full financial statements on 28 September 2021.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,81 € 6,83 € -0,02 € -0,29% 17.08./18:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005493092 549309 6,89 € 4,18 €
Tradegate (RT) 		6,81 € -0,29%  18:06
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,25 $ +3,90%  16.08.21
Hannover 6,865 € +2,16%  11:29
Hamburg 6,88 € +2,00%  08:01
Berlin 6,795 € +0,15%  17:45
Düsseldorf 6,76 € +0,07%  17:30
München 6,82 € 0,00%  08:00
Stuttgart 6,775 € -0,51%  17:26
Frankfurt 6,78 € -0,59%  16:20
Xetra 6,765 € -1,53%  17:35
