Borussia Dortmund - Looking forward to a better FY22/23

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Borussia Dortmund":

Finanztrends Video zu Borussia Dortmund



mehr >

Borussia Dortmund’s football season finished on 14 May 2022 with another (comfortable) second place in the Bundesliga confirming qualification for the Champions League in the 2022/23 season. Management’s reiterated guidance for FY22, a net loss of €17–24m, represents a robust performance given the restrictions on fan attendance for the majority of the year and a less successful season in European competitions than is typical. The company is well-placed to deliver an improved financial performance in FY22/23 if further COVID-19 related restrictions can be avoided. Our valuation of €9.8/share suggests significant upside in a normalised operating environment.