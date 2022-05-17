Erweiterte Funktionen

Borussia Dortmund - Looking forward to a better FY22/23




17.05.22 08:12
Edison Investment Research

Borussia Dortmund’s football season finished on 14 May 2022 with another (comfortable) second place in the Bundesliga confirming qualification for the Champions League in the 2022/23 season. Management’s reiterated guidance for FY22, a net loss of €17–24m, represents a robust performance given the restrictions on fan attendance for the majority of the year and a less successful season in European competitions than is typical. The company is well-placed to deliver an improved financial performance in FY22/23 if further COVID-19 related restrictions can be avoided. Our valuation of €9.8/share suggests significant upside in a normalised operating environment.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,654 € 3,656 € -0,002 € -0,05% 17.05./14:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005493092 549309 6,73 € 3,16 €
Tradegate (RT) 		3,65 € -1,19%  13:40
Nasdaq OTC Other 4,06 $ +4,91%  11.05.22
Frankfurt 3,678 € +0,99%  11:25
Düsseldorf 3,66 € +0,55%  14:01
Stuttgart 3,668 € +0,27%  14:15
Xetra 3,654 € -0,05%  14:24
Berlin 3,674 € -0,38%  14:13
Hamburg 3,66 € -0,76%  08:15
Hannover 3,66 € -0,76%  08:15
München 3,66 € -2,87%  08:36
