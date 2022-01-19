Boku - Fully focused on payments

Boku expects to report FY21 results in line with our expectations despite currency headwinds, with revenue growth of 22% and EBITDA growth of 31% y-o-y. The company has also agreed to sell its loss-making Identity business for $32.3m in cash to focus on the opportunity in its Payments business. The disposal boosts Boku’s profitability, improves the visibility of the high-margin Payments business and provides cash that can be used to invest in its mobile first (M1ST) payments network.