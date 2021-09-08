Boku - Building on H121 strength

Boku reported H121 results in line with its recent trading update and management believes the company is on track to meet recently raised expectations for FY21. Building on the success of helping merchants gain mobile-centric customers through its direct carrier billing service, Boku has launched its Mobile First (M1ST) network to provide a single integration to multiple mobile payment methods. With mobile-based payments already outpacing traditional card-based payments in Asia, and growing fast elsewhere, this provides a simple and efficient way for merchants to address the widest range of customers.