Erweiterte Funktionen
BluGlass - Progress working through reliability issues
28.10.21 07:16
Edison Investment Research
BluGlass’s Q122 activity was focused on laser diode product development, primarily working through reliability issues affecting its first-generation product with multiple fabrication specialists. The company also successfully demonstrated the world’s first working tunnel junction laser diodes manufactured using its proprietary RPCVD technology. Management expects that the A$6.1m (net) raised in July should provide a cash runway through to initial customer revenues from laser diode sales.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,015 €
|0,015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.10./11:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000BLG5
|A0KFAE
|0,076 €
|0,015 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|0,015 €
|0,00%
|08:34
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,028 $
|0,00%
|25.10.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|11
|BluGlass +27% RPCVD
|16.06.21