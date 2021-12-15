Bloc Ventures - Two tech exits and new funds being raised

Since we initiated in September, Bloc has exited two portfolio companies at a premium to holding value, Marmalade (a games developer, sold to LDC for a 4.8x cash return) and EVRYTHNG (an internet of things, IoT, data and real-time insights platform), acquired for an undisclosed price. Bloc has also made a new investment, Shield-IoT (large-scale IoT network security), taking its portfolio to 10 companies. Bloc has strengthened its team and governance with new hires and is actively raising a Series C funding round, as well as an early-stage investment fund (deeptech_one), for which discussions are ongoing with a potential cornerstone investor. Bloc’s later-stage funding options may include an IPO in 2023.