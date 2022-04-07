BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust - Process based on a three- to five-year view

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE) has two co-managers: Stefan Gries, since June 2017, covering developed European markets, and Sam Vecht, since the fund’s launch in September 2004, covering emerging European markets. The stock market rotation from growth to value stocks and the war in Ukraine have caused a setback for the trust in recent months. Nevertheless, BRGE remains considerably ahead of its benchmark over the last three, five and 10 years in both NAV and share price terms and it remains top of the AIC Europe sector peer group over these periods.