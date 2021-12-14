BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust - Philosophy and process driving outperformance

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s (BRGE) shareholders benefit from the input from two of BlackRock’s investment teams. The trust has two co-managers: Stefan Gries, since June 2017, covering developed European markets (c 90% of the portfolio); and Sam Vecht, since the fund’s launch in September 2004, covering emerging European markets (c 10% of the portfolio). BRGE has a clearly defined investment philosophy and process, which has resulted in a very commendable performance track record. Its NAV total returns rank first out of eight funds in the AIC Europe sector over the last one, three, five and 10 years, and have also outpaced the performance of the broad European stock market over these periods.