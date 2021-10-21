BioPorto Diagnostics - Key leadership changes announced

BioPorto has announced the appointment of Anthony Pare and Neil Goldman as its new CEO and CFO, respectively, with effect from mid-November 2021. In addition, Thomas Magnussen, chairman of the Board of Directors, has decided to step down from his position, with vice chairman Christopher Lindop taking over. We note that both the CEO and CFO are US-domiciled and view these appointments as strategic given the company’s increasing focus on the US market as it inches closer to the completion of clinical trials and a subsequent de novo filing for its NGAL Test in paediatric patients.