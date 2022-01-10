Erweiterte Funktionen
BioPharma Credit - Fully invested after recent transactions
10.01.22 15:10
Edison Investment Research
BioPharma Credit (BPCR) recently announced it has entered into new senior secured loan agreements for up to US$212.5m in aggregate with two Nasdaq-listed biopharmaceutical companies: Evolus (focused on aesthetic medicine) and Coherus (which owns a commercial biosimilar business and plans to build an immunoncology franchise). BPCR also provided an additional tranche of US$50m to Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT). We estimate that the tranches BPCR will fund until end-March 2022 as part of these deals will allow it to restore dividend cover based exclusively on the income generated by its investment portfolio.
