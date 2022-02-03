Erweiterte Funktionen



Beta Systems Software - FY22 guidance increased




03.02.22 15:42
Edison Investment Research

Beta Systems, a software provider for data centre intelligence and identity access management, reported FY21 EBITDA in line with guidance and raised its FY22 guidance. This was partly driven by new client wins and higher sales at existing clients. As a niche player in a sector dominated by giants such as IBM and VMWare, Beta Systems trades at a 37% discount to peers on a guided FY22e EV/EBITDA basis. The discount has decreased from 54% in our last note due to a sharp rise in the share price.

Aktuell
Uranpreis im Rallyemodus - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock 2022 landet sensationelle Übernahme - Jetzt einsteigen

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
40,00 € 41,40 € -1,40 € -3,38% 03.02./11:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2BPP88 A2BPP8 49,00 € 27,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		40,00 € -3,38%  11:52
München 41,60 € 0,00%  08:02
Hamburg 41,20 € -2,83%  08:09
Stuttgart 40,00 € -2,91%  17:46
Düsseldorf 39,60 € -2,94%  18:01
Berlin 40,60 € -4,25%  17:52
Frankfurt 40,00 € -5,66%  15:32
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Neuer 230% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL). Lithium Aktientip mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
31 Beta Systems Software AG 12.08.20
81 Die Deutsche BALATON - Ein . 03.09.19
18 Analyse: Beta Systems - Outp. 08.07.05
3 Völlig vernachlässigte solide Ak. 07.08.03
1 wie market maker einen kurs s. 09.05.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...