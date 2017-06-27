Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
Bernstein introduces Deutsche Post with "market perform" rating
27.06.17 11:01
Sanford C. Bernstein & Co
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of Bernstein Research from the US introduced Deutsche Post into their evaluation with a "market perform" rating and a target price of EUR 32.50.
In an industry study published Monday night analyst, Daniel Roeska, maintained that he liked the fundamental growth trend the postal service and logistics companies appear to display within the European transport sector, although the growth seems to be largely reflected in the companies stock prices. In his opinion Deutsche Post enjoys a particularly good market position enabling the German logistics group to benefit from the major economic trends within the logistic sector, i.e. a rapidly growing parcel market thanks largely to the flourishing internet trade, the increasing significance of highly specialized transport methods and the climbing economic growth rates around the globe./gl/ajx
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (27.06.2017/ac/a/d)
In an industry study published Monday night analyst, Daniel Roeska, maintained that he liked the fundamental growth trend the postal service and logistics companies appear to display within the European transport sector, although the growth seems to be largely reflected in the companies stock prices. In his opinion Deutsche Post enjoys a particularly good market position enabling the German logistics group to benefit from the major economic trends within the logistic sector, i.e. a rapidly growing parcel market thanks largely to the flourishing internet trade, the increasing significance of highly specialized transport methods and the climbing economic growth rates around the globe./gl/ajx
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (27.06.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,73 €
|35,035 €
|-0,305 €
|-0,87%
|25.08./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|35,58 €
|26,96 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Daniel Roeska
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,796 €
|-1,05%
|25.08.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|41,126 $
|-0,18%
|21.08.17
|Hannover
|35,045 €
|-0,27%
|25.08.17
|München
|34,935 €
|-0,33%
|25.08.17
|Hamburg
|34,935 €
|-0,50%
|25.08.17
|Berlin
|34,865 €
|-0,54%
|25.08.17
|Düsseldorf
|34,98 €
|-0,65%
|25.08.17
|Xetra
|34,73 €
|-0,87%
|25.08.17
|Frankfurt
|34,783 €
|-0,95%
|25.08.17
|Stuttgart
|34,64 €
|-1,21%
|25.08.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|21521
|Deutsche Post
|00:08
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15