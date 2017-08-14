Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
Bernstein confirms "market perform" rating for Deutsche Post
14.08.17 10:27
Sanford C. Bernstein & Co
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of Bernstein Research confirm their "market perform" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 32,50.
In a study Monday analyst, Daniel Roeska, maintained that the German logistics group posted some rather Q2 positive results. The group’s Express business continues to shine while the Air and Sea Freight segment goes on to display a somewhat weak performance. In all, though, the analyst does not feel inclined to adjust his estimates./ag/zb. Analysis date: August 14, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (14.08.2017/ac/a/d)
In a study Monday analyst, Daniel Roeska, maintained that the German logistics group posted some rather Q2 positive results. The group’s Express business continues to shine while the Air and Sea Freight segment goes on to display a somewhat weak performance. In all, though, the analyst does not feel inclined to adjust his estimates./ag/zb. Analysis date: August 14, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (14.08.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,73 €
|35,035 €
|-0,305 €
|-0,87%
|25.08./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|35,58 €
|26,96 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Daniel Roeska
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,796 €
|-1,05%
|25.08.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|41,126 $
|-0,18%
|21.08.17
|Hannover
|35,045 €
|-0,27%
|25.08.17
|München
|34,935 €
|-0,33%
|25.08.17
|Hamburg
|34,935 €
|-0,50%
|25.08.17
|Berlin
|34,865 €
|-0,54%
|25.08.17
|Düsseldorf
|34,98 €
|-0,65%
|25.08.17
|Xetra
|34,73 €
|-0,87%
|25.08.17
|Frankfurt
|34,783 €
|-0,95%
|25.08.17
|Stuttgart
|34,64 €
|-1,21%
|25.08.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|21521
|Deutsche Post
|00:08
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15