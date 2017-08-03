Erweiterte Funktionen
Bernstein confirms "market perform" rating for Deutsche Post
03.08.17 19:31
Sanford C. Bernstein & Co
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The securities experts of US based analysis firm, Bernstein Research, reiterated their "market perform" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 32.50.
In a study Thursday analyst, Daniel Roeska, maintained that the stock of German logistics group shows a more or less balanced ratio between chances and risks. While segments such as Mail and Parcel Transport or Online Trade continue to be rather exciting business fields, the group’s Freight business still has a long way to go in order to be profitable./la/zb Analysis date: August 3, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (03.08.2017/ac/a/d)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,73 €
|35,035 €
|-0,305 €
|-0,87%
|25.08./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|35,58 €
|26,96 €
|Analysten:
|Daniel Roeska
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,796 €
|-1,05%
|25.08.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|41,126 $
|-0,18%
|21.08.17
|Hannover
|35,045 €
|-0,27%
|25.08.17
|München
|34,935 €
|-0,33%
|25.08.17
|Hamburg
|34,935 €
|-0,50%
|25.08.17
|Berlin
|34,865 €
|-0,54%
|25.08.17
|Düsseldorf
|34,98 €
|-0,65%
|25.08.17
|Xetra
|34,73 €
|-0,87%
|25.08.17
|Frankfurt
|34,783 €
|-0,95%
|25.08.17
|Stuttgart
|34,64 €
|-1,21%
|25.08.17
= Realtime
