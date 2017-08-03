Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Bernstein confirms "market perform" rating for Deutsche Post




03.08.17 22:00
Sanford C. Bernstein & Co

New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The securities experts of US based analysis firm, Bernstein Research, reiterated their "market perform" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 32.50.

In a study Thursday analyst, Daniel Roeska, maintained that, currently, the stock of the German logistics group enjoys a well-balanced rating. The group's Mail, Express and Supply Chain segments appear to show a rather attractive performance, while a full turnaround in the Freight business may probably still be far ahead. Therefore, the analyst is quite positive that Deutsche Post will not reach the goals it set itself for 2020.tih/he Analysis date: August 3, 2017

Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (03.08.2017/ac/a/d)

Aktuell
Sieg gegen Diabetes und Übergewicht mit Gentherapie!
Neuer Biotech Hot Stock nach 866%, 1.475% und 8.978%!  
 
PreveCeutical Medical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
34,73 € 35,035 € -0,305 € -0,87% 25.08./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 35,58 € 26,96 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Daniel Roeska
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		34,796 € -1,05%  25.08.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 41,126 $ -0,18%  21.08.17
Hannover 35,045 € -0,27%  25.08.17
München 34,935 € -0,33%  25.08.17
Hamburg 34,935 € -0,50%  25.08.17
Berlin 34,865 € -0,54%  25.08.17
Düsseldorf 34,98 € -0,65%  25.08.17
Xetra 34,73 € -0,87%  25.08.17
Frankfurt 34,783 € -0,95%  25.08.17
Stuttgart 34,64 € -1,21%  25.08.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
5.5 Mio. Dollar für Übernahmen - Abschluss in wenigen Tagen! Neuer 1.000% Cannabis Hot Stock nach 1.871%, 10.866% und 53.700%!

Friday Night Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21521 Deutsche Post 00:08
3 Post-Preise für Pakete werden . 21.11.16
32 ► Deutsche Post 03.05.16
1 Löschung 04.02.16
9 Der Staat und die Post 07.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...