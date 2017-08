New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The securities experts of US based analysis firm, Bernstein Research, reiterated their "market perform" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post , quoting a target price of EUR 32.50.In a study Thursday analyst, Daniel Roeska, maintained that, currently, the stock of the German logistics group enjoys a well-balanced rating. The group's Mail, Express and Supply Chain segments appear to show a rather attractive performance, while a full turnaround in the Freight business may probably still be far ahead. Therefore, the analyst is quite positive that Deutsche Post will not reach the goals it set itself for 2020.tih/he Analysis date: August 3, 2017Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (03.08.2017/ac/a/d)