Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
Bernstein confirms "market perform" rating for Deutsche Post
03.08.17 22:00
Sanford C. Bernstein & Co
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The securities experts of US based analysis firm, Bernstein Research, reiterated their "market perform" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 32.50.
In a study Thursday analyst, Daniel Roeska, maintained that, currently, the stock of the German logistics group enjoys a well-balanced rating. The group's Mail, Express and Supply Chain segments appear to show a rather attractive performance, while a full turnaround in the Freight business may probably still be far ahead. Therefore, the analyst is quite positive that Deutsche Post will not reach the goals it set itself for 2020.tih/he Analysis date: August 3, 2017
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (03.08.2017/ac/a/d)
In a study Thursday analyst, Daniel Roeska, maintained that, currently, the stock of the German logistics group enjoys a well-balanced rating. The group's Mail, Express and Supply Chain segments appear to show a rather attractive performance, while a full turnaround in the Freight business may probably still be far ahead. Therefore, the analyst is quite positive that Deutsche Post will not reach the goals it set itself for 2020.tih/he Analysis date: August 3, 2017
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (03.08.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,73 €
|35,035 €
|-0,305 €
|-0,87%
|25.08./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|35,58 €
|26,96 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Daniel Roeska
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,796 €
|-1,05%
|25.08.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|41,126 $
|-0,18%
|21.08.17
|Hannover
|35,045 €
|-0,27%
|25.08.17
|München
|34,935 €
|-0,33%
|25.08.17
|Hamburg
|34,935 €
|-0,50%
|25.08.17
|Berlin
|34,865 €
|-0,54%
|25.08.17
|Düsseldorf
|34,98 €
|-0,65%
|25.08.17
|Xetra
|34,73 €
|-0,87%
|25.08.17
|Frankfurt
|34,783 €
|-0,95%
|25.08.17
|Stuttgart
|34,64 €
|-1,21%
|25.08.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|21521
|Deutsche Post
|00:08
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15