Berenberg initially lists Deutsche Post as a "buy" - EUR 45 target price




31.10.17 14:25
Berenberg Bank

Hamburg (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Private bank Berenberg initially lists the stock of Deutsche Post as a "buy", quoting a target price of EUR 45.

In a study Tuesday analyst, Stuart Gordon, maintains that he views some additional price potential for the stock of Deutsche Post since, in comparison to its worldwide market share the DHL Express segment still enjoys a rather inferior rating while the analyst is also hoping for increasing freight rates. Over the past twelve months the shares of Deutsche Post saw a price increase of almost 40 percent reaching a record high of EUR 39.72 towards the end of last week./zb/mis. Analysis date: October 31, 2017.

Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (31.10.2017/ac/a/d)


Analysten: Stuart Gordon
