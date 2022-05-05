BerGenBio - Focusing in on 1L NSCLC and COVID-19

BerGenBio (BGBIO) has announced an updated business strategy for its lead drug candidate, oral AXL inhibitor bemcentinib, which will focus on first-line (1L) non-squamous non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLCs) carrying the STK11 mutation and on hospitalised COVID-19 patients. The decision to move bemcentinib to the 1L setting could significantly broaden its target population among NSCLCs, given that c 20% of such cancers carry the STK11 mutation (~30,000 patients). Following encouraging data from the Phase II ACCORD2 study, BGBIO will continue to pursue bemcentinib in the treatment of hospitalised COVID-19 patients, with the EU-SolidAct platform trial set to begin recruitment shortly in a sub-protocol arm designed to enrol 500 patients across European sites. With this news we expect the company to deprioritise the current clinical development of bemcentinib in second-line (2L) NSCLC and 2L AML to focus on these new opportunities, which management sees as offering significant value potential. Our forecasts are under review.