BerGenBio - Focusing in on 1L NSCLC and COVID-19
05.05.22 11:04
Edison Investment Research
BerGenBio (BGBIO) has announced an updated business strategy for its lead drug candidate, oral AXL inhibitor bemcentinib, which will focus on first-line (1L) non-squamous non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLCs) carrying the STK11 mutation and on hospitalised COVID-19 patients. The decision to move bemcentinib to the 1L setting could significantly broaden its target population among NSCLCs, given that c 20% of such cancers carry the STK11 mutation (~30,000 patients). Following encouraging data from the Phase II ACCORD2 study, BGBIO will continue to pursue bemcentinib in the treatment of hospitalised COVID-19 patients, with the EU-SolidAct platform trial set to begin recruitment shortly in a sub-protocol arm designed to enrol 500 patients across European sites. With this news we expect the company to deprioritise the current clinical development of bemcentinib in second-line (2L) NSCLC and 2L AML to focus on these new opportunities, which management sees as offering significant value potential. Our forecasts are under review.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,727 €
|1,759 €
|-0,032 €
|-1,82%
|05.05./13:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NO0010650013
|A2DPC0
|2,80 €
|1,44 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,936 €
|+7,32%
|26.04.22
|Frankfurt
|1,758 €
|+1,15%
|09:08
|München
|1,773 €
|+0,23%
|08:05
|Berlin
|1,75 €
|-0,06%
|13:25
|Stuttgart
|1,728 €
|-0,58%
|12:59
|Düsseldorf
|1,727 €
|-1,82%
|13:00
= Realtime
