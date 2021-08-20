Erweiterte Funktionen



BerGenBio - Advancing towards pivotal studies




20.08.21 10:52
Edison Investment Research

BerGenBio (BGBIO) has made continued progress in H121 in advancing the development of lead asset bemcentinib (an oral, once-a-day, highly selective AXL inhibitor). A deluge of data presentations from Phase II studies in COVID-19, AML and NSCLC continue to highlight the broad potential of this first-in-class treatment. Discussions with regulators are ongoing regarding a pivotal study in relapsed AML in combination with LDAC, which could enable potential approval and launch in 2024. COVID-19 presents a potential opportunity to expedite bemcentinib’s route to market in 2022. Discussions with regulators will determine the next steps following top-line data from two Phase II trials. We value BGBIO at NOK4.91bn.

Aktuell
Payment Hot Stock meldet Deal mit Weltmarktführer UnionPay
Nach 913% mit PayPal Holdings ($PYPL) und 3.204% mit Square ($SQ)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,092 € 2,15 € -0,058 € -2,70% 20.08./14:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0010650013 A2DPC0 3,20 € 2,01 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,15 € -0,92%  21.07.21
Stuttgart 2,09 € +1,36%  14:15
Frankfurt 2,076 € +0,87%  10:21
München 2,14 € 0,00%  08:13
Berlin 2,11 € -0,85%  14:13
Düsseldorf 2,092 € -2,70%  14:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran-Aktien profitieren von massivem Uran-Defizit. Tesla ($TSLA) und Elektroauto-Boom sorgen für Rallye bei Uran-Aktien

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
13 Was haltet ihr von BerGenBio . 08.06.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...