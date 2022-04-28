Erweiterte Funktionen
Basilea Pharmaceutica - Spring into a new strategy
28.04.22 13:52
Edison Investment Research
Basilea Pharmaceutica has announced that it will in-license a pre-clinical programme of novel broad spectrum anti-fungals targeting difficult-to-treat mould infections. Although the financial implications are limited, this is the first step in management’s plans announced in February to strategically refocus on its core anti-infective business while exploring strategic options for its oncology assets.
